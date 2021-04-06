Budding Bollywood star Alaya F has shared a photo-op in the bathtub, and has an amusing reason for getting clicked that way.

Alaya posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bathtub dressed in a black vest and boy shorts.

“I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it,” Alaya F wrote as the caption.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman last year. She is currently seen in the music video Aaj Sajeya. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the song has lyrics and composition by Goldie Sohel who has sung the number, too.

Talking about her new project, Alaya recently said she is confident that the song will soon be part of every wedding playlist.

“It has charm and quirk, and is just very truthful to a modern young bride. It has all the right components to be the wedding song of the season. This will be my first music video so I’m very excited about it. It’s been such a fun and warm ride that now that it’s releasing, I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s reactions,” she said.

