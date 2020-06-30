Wearing hair extensions to a dance class won’t be on actress Alaya F’s list anymore.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya F on Tuesday posted a video in which we can see how her hair extension got detached while dancing.

“And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2,” Alaya captioned the video.

The blooper video has left netizens in splits.

Actress Shibani Dandekar commented a string of laughing emojis.

Alaya F made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Janeman (2020), a family comedy-drama, in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming a 40-year-old person who has a hatred for marriages (played by Saif Ali Khan) to be her father. The film was produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment and received positive reviews from critics; Alaya received praise for her debut.

Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

