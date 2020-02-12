Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi RECORDS Being Most Anticipated Movie Of 2020

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list.

“Sooryavanshi” is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe. It is slated to hit theatres in March.

IMDb on Wednesday unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website.

Brahmastra: Part One is on the second spot. The Ayan Mukerji superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and is set to release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn’s new blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” is third in the list, followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer “83“. “Rambo”, “K.G.F: Chapter 2“, “Street Dancer 3D“, “Baaghi 3“, “Indian 2” and “Chhapaak” complete the top 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!