Shalini Pandey On Jayeshbhai Jordaar Co-Star Ranveer Singh: “The Reality Of His Stardom Hit Me When….”

Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar has said that Ranveer Singh is simply an amazing co-star. Shalini, who became a household name after the success of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda, is all praises for Bollywood’s powerhouse actor.

“Since the movie is set in the heartland of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to go and shoot in the unexplored areas of the state. It was very overwhelming to see the amount of people that arrived on the sets every single day to wish Ranveer and I was pleasantly surprised that some of them even recognized me as the Arjun Reddy heroine and called out the name of my character (Preeti) from the film. Arjun Reddy is a very loved film and it had connected hugely with the people of this country,” Shalini said.

Shalini was taken aback with the size of the swelling crowd that visited the sets every single day to meet Ranveer.

“An interesting revelation for me was to see how the crowds were full of overwhelming love towards Ranveer. Ranveer is an amazing co-star and we have had the bonding of team players and the reality of his stardom hit me when I saw people chanting his name on every street of our shooting location when he arrived on the sets,” she said.

Shalini used the positive energy of the crowd to deliver her best in the film.

“It’s motivating and stimulating and I fed off that energy while shooting. We were so upbeat when we reached the sets of the film because there were so many people waiting for us, cheering for us and loving us unconditionally. I have given my best for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar‘ and I hope my performance is loved by the audiences and critics,” the actress added.

Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is backed by Yash Raj Films. The film which also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in lead roles is slated to release in 2021.

