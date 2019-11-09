Akshay Kumar’s 100-Crore Grand Actioner To Be A Remake Of THIS Kannada Film

Akshay Kumar & Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming huge-budget project is gathering some very interesting news related to it. From Akshay’s humongous 100-crore fee to having the international level of action, the movie is gaining just the right amount of buzz ever since its rumoured announcement.

Now, the fresh news coming in is that it will be a remake of a Kannada film. It has become a tradition for Bollywood to adapt movies from down south. Bollywood has got a few of its biggest hits courtesy South films.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals, “The Akshay Kumar starrer is an official adaption of a Kannada film, titled Bell Bottom. It released earlier this year and was directed by Jayathirtha with Rishab Shetty and Haripriya playing the lead roles. It was one of the biggest Kannada hits of 2019 and was loved for its entertainment quotient and for bringing the 80s era alive beautifully on screen. Nikkhil Advani saw the film and instantly decided to buy its remake rights as he saw the immense potential in the film. He also decided to let Ranjit Tiwari handle it. Though his first film Lucknow Central failed, Nikkhil trusts his capabilities. And then Akshay came on board too. The scripting of the film is underway and is expected to be completed before the end of 2019.”

Akshay, as of now, basking in the Flory of Housefull 4, is all set for another interesting film in Good Newwz. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated to release just a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 i.e. 27th December.

