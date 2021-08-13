Advertisement

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are already in a celebratory mood, going by their latest dance video on the song Marjaawaan from their upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram. The two hold each other gently as they groove on the number, which has been sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar asked their fans to create their own steps on the tune of Marjaawaan.

“Some songs stay with you forever. Create your versions of Marjawaan with your partner. I’ll reshare some of the best entries on my story,” Akshay Kumar wrote as the caption of the video, which currently has 936,000 views on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bell Bottom, an espionage thriller is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. Set in the 1980s, the film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom team has released a new song titled Sakhiyan 2.0 today.

Sakhiyan 2.0 has been composed by Babbu along with Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi who have also given the music for the film Bell Bottom. Maninder Buttar and Zara Khan have given the vocals. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be out on Saregama music youtube channel.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 To Skip Theatrical Release For An Alluring 255 Crores Offer For Direct OTT Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube