Akshay Kumar To Star In Priyadarshan’s Next Making His 7th Back-To-Back Film Announcement

Seems like Akshay Kumar is scheduling film after film for the next decade. The actor who already has seven films announced post-Good Newwz, is all set to collaborate with his Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan for his eight in the list. The director himself confirmed the news and below is all you need to know.

Priyadarshan who is the jury at the ongoing IFFI 2019, in an interview with PTI said, “It is a comedy. I’m currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October, Fortunately Akshay has not been doing many comedies. He did this Housefull 4‘ and it didn’t do really well, the way he wanted it to be.”

The director who has worked with Akshay in the past on hits like Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan, feels like he is the most comfortable with the actor.

He said, “I’ve done so many films with him. I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn’t ask what I’m making. He doesn’t want to know what I’m doing. He asks me Sir are you excited?’ and I say ‘yes’ and we just start working.”

He added, “That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha‘ and after that, he started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like Padman’ and others. Priyadarshan said he will start working with Akshay after finishing his Bollywood comeback Hungama 2. The film marks his first Hindi movie after 2013’s Rangrezz..”

The director is also making a sequel to Hungama and will mark Shilpa Shetty’s comeback to the films. He said, “The story is completely different. It uses the similar kind of entertainment. I have completed the writing process and will start shooting the film in January. The lead pair will be confirmed in a week or so. Shilpa Shetty is also making a comeback with this film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!