Hungama 2: Priyadarshan To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With The Sequel

Priyadarshan is a name to resonate within the industry and it definitely would not be wrong to call the man the Father Of Bollywood Comedies. And now, Priyadarshan is all set to return to the director’s chair with a sequel to his 16-year-old laughter riot, Hungama.

Priyadarshan, who last directed the box office dud Rangrezz has officially announced his return to direction and comedies with Hungama 2. Revealing details about the film Priyadarshani said that the sequel will be a non-vulgar family film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director said, “It’s been six years since I directed a Hindi film. Now I am back with a full-on comedy. But no vulgarity no double meanings. Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all my comedies. I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I’ve made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz which I personally think was a misfire.”

Well, with the director returning to his forte with a sequel, it was being speculated that Hungama 2 will be a continuation from where the first film ended. However, clarifying the rumors Priyadarshani said, “No. It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of masti, mischief, and hungama remain unchanged. Paresh Rawal will be back in the film, so will Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. Only the lead pair Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen will change. We will announce the new romantic lead of Hungama 2 very shortly. It will be young, vibrant, warm, funny and family-oriented. In brief, a typical Priyadarshan comedy.”

Well, while we are exceptionally excited for the sequel do let us know what you feel about the film!

