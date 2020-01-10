Akshay Kumar Suggests A Title For The Sequel Of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Is Khiladi Also A Part Of This?

Much before the release of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan promised his fans to arrive on Eid 2020 with his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, the superstar has an interesting line up with Kick 2, The Veteran remake in the pipeline. To make fans more excited, Bhaijaan just a few hours ago, announced his 2021 Eid release titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be helmed by Farhad Samji, who recently delivered success with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. The film will be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman Khan took to his official Twitter handle to proclaim about the project and expectedly, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory posts.

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Superstar Akshay Kumar too, who shares a good equation with Salman, Sajid and Farhad, congratulated the trio and wished good luck for the project. He also showed his antic by suggesting a title for a sequel. He wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel… Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas.”

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel… Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas😜 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

Hilarious it seems to be, who knows Akki could well be part of this project and might just have dropped a major hint with his tweet.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan gifted his “Dabangg 3” co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.

According to reports, Salman gifted a Rs 1.54-crore BMW car to actor Sudeep who played the villain in the third instalment of the “Dabangg” franchise.

Sudeep took to Instagram and shared photographs of the new car along with Salman and said it was an honour to work with the “Bharat” star.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!