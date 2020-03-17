From Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore To Tiger Shroff’ Baaghi 2 – 5 Films That Were Bashed By Critics But Loved By The Audiences

Continuing the segment of bringing out the 5 best of both web and cinema world, we are here today with 5 handpicked Bollywood films that were heavily bashed by critics but received positive feedback from the audience. With films like Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, here is our list of the Best 5 films in this category.

Not just positive word-of-mouth, but the films which were highly also highly successful on the commercial front.

Take a look at 5 films which struck a chord with the audience but failed to do so with critics:

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Released in 2012, Rowdy Rathore will treat you with one of the best massy performances of Akshay Kumar. With making most of Akki’s antics, the film entertained the audience thoroughly. On the critical front, barring 1 or 2 exceptions, the film was heavily criticized for its loud content. It was tagged as a ‘comic book-like’ film.

Housefull 2 (2012)

Another Akshay Kumar led film on the list! Housefull 2 is considered to be the best instalment of the franchise and has a separate fan base. Although it turned out to be commercially successful, no wonder the film was criticized for senseless comedy and caricaturish performances.

Golmaal Again (2017)

It was a first 200 crore club entrant for director Rohit Shetty and also for Ajay Devgn. Expectedly, like every other Shetty’s film, this one too was tagged as ‘illogical and brainless’ but man, he’s the ‘people’s favourite’ director for a reason.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Panned for its too much of ‘filmy’ content, Baaghi 2 cemented Tiger Shroff’s position as a new generation action star. Despite a weak plot, the audience praised the outing for its action quotient and performances of the cast.

War (2019)

Just like Baaghi 2, War too received poor reviews from critics as it comprised of done and dusted cinematic twists. But it was the camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger, which won the hearts of the Aam Junta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!