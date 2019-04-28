Akshay Kumar Reviews Avengers: Endgame In 5 Words & We All Agree With Him!

Amidst the Avengers: Endgame fever, actor Akshay Kumar unleashed his fan moment by donning a similar tie worn by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr, who is popular for his role as Iron Man in the superhero franchise.

A day after attending the screening of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest film, Akshay made a collage of the two actors wearing the Givenchy tie and posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Akshay captioned it: “Who wore it (tie) better?”

He also praised “Avengers: Endgame” by saying: “Endgame is out of this world.”

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India on Friday.

The film stars actors Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Josh Brolin.

