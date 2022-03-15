Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming biggie titled ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The team of the film started the promotions from Borivali station and has now reached Delhi station via train. Amid the same, Akshay got brutally trolled by netizens over his fancy outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Akshay goes all out for his movie releases. He is one of the most hardworking and busy actors at the moment in Bollywood. The trailer of the film has received tremendous response from the fans and they’re desperately waiting to watch it in theatres soon.

Viral Bhayani shared a video of the cast of Bachchhan Paandey arriving at Delhi station including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The cast departed from Borivali station in Mumbai yesterday and reached Delhi today.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the video, trolls targetted Akshay Kumar’s fancy outfit and a user commented, “Akshay kumar is looking like train mechanic 😂😂” Another user commented, “One does not need to promote to this extent if the film is worth watching so stop making shitty movies where you have to put more effort in promoting than you put in making one.” A third user commented, “Etna promotion krna pad rha h 😂😂agar picture mei dam hoga na to bina promotion ke b hit hogi wese kya hi hogi tum logo ne Mata rani ke gane ko b bewafa song bna diya 🤐🙄shit people.” A fourth user commented, “Aikki sir ne heels pehna h, coz unko pta h ki kriti sath me h toh heels vale shoe pehnna pdega😅.”

What are your thoughts on the trolls targeting Akshay for his outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

