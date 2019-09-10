Akshay Kumar On Trolls Backlashing Son Aarav: “Would They Want To Do This To Their Own Children?”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently celebrating his 52nd birthday with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Nitara and Aarav in London. However, this time his son is getting attention and in not so kind way. Like other star kids, Aarav too became a victim of social media trollers recently, and Khiladi Kumar came out in the open and slammed the shamers in a classic way.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, when asked about how he feels about the entire trolling scenario and star kids including his son Aarav being the easy target, Akshay shared, “I think anyone that tries to exploit kids without permission for their own gain might need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘would they want anyone to do this to their own children’?”

Furthermore the actor shared how he feels the technology is being misused in such petty ways. “As for those that troll toddlers and teens, I have no words for that kind of behavior. Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It’s sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth,” Akshay said.

Well said, Akshay! We couldn’t agree more.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay will be next seen in Good Newwzz which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxxmi Bomb and the latest announced YRF’s Prithviraj in the pipeline.

Fans will get to witness the actor on every big festival next year starting from Eid to Diwali and Christmas! Are y’all excited?

