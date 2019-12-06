Akshay Kumar Is Trying To Match Standards With Kareena Kapoor Khan In THIS Arena!

Akshay Kumar and his beloved co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan are coming together on the big screen after a long time with Good Newwz. Recently, the duo attended Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and Akki posted a picture with an eye-grabbing caption, which once again proves the camaraderie between the actors.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a picture from the event featuring him along with Kareena. Both looked fabulous in all black! But more than the picture, the caption was quite intriguing through Akki bowed down to Kareena’s style quotient.

He wrote, “One has to take it a notch higher on the style quotient when you’re standing with Bebo, killing it in black! #HTLS2019.”

One has to take it a notch higher on the style quotient when you’re standing with Bebo, killing it in black! #HTLS2019 pic.twitter.com/jfI4sELC07 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 6, 2019

Speaking about their movie Good Newwz, it also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is slated to release on 27th December.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar revealed the secret behind why he only works with new directors.

“I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me (in their films). That is the truth,a claimed the Bollywood superstar, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Good Newwz“

Akshay’s comment came in the wake of an observation by Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film, that he was a star who had worked with many debutant directors.

The actor further explained: “When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable.”

