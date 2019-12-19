High Demand Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz Among Exhibitors Creating Hurdles For Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is all set to create a storm in theatres from tomorrow onwards but after enjoying a run of full one week, the movie will be facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz, which releases in the following week i.e. on 27th December. But here’s what, both the movies – Dabangg 3 & Good Newwz seem to be indulged in a tug of war already!

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Dabangg 3 have put forward the condition to the exhibitors that they will get to screen the movie only if they allot full two weeks’ run.

A source close to the development quotes, “Exhibitors have been told that they will be permitted to screen Dabangg 3 on the condition that screens will be locked in for a two week period. Now, the thing is no one wants to miss out on the profits that will be generated from a Salman Khan release around a festive season. But then there is also the fact that Akshay Kumar, who has been enjoying a stellar year so far, has a release in the following week, essentially meaning that Dabangg 3 will have just a one-week uninterrupted run.”

Although Dabangg 3 will ensure good profits, the exhibitors also have high hopes pinned on Good Newwz, as the buzz is quite high. “Given Akshay’s recent releases and their success coupled with the fact that the audience has taken a liking to the trailer of Good Newwz, exhibitors are sure that the film will open on a high note. And herein lies the issue, since exhibitors want to cash in on both Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz, but are faced with a hard choice due to the lock-in period,” the source adds.

The source further adds, “Exhibitors have agreed to give Dabangg 3 an uninterrupted run in its first week, but are the second week will be subject to the box office performance of Dabangg 3 in week 1. No one wants to lose out on business that Good Newwz will draw in, and if they agree to the demand of SKF that would mean the Akshay Kumar starrer doesn’t get room.”

The exhibitors have come to the conclusion that they will allot the screens to Dabangg 3 in the second week purely on the basis of word of mouth and now, the ball is in Salman Khan and team’s court to whether agree with the exhibitors or make out with some different solution.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!