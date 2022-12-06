Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi under his banner Qureshi Productions.

Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video from his upcoming period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

The actor’s marathi debut has build immense amount of anticipation amongst the movie goers and have increased the excitement level at a new high. The movie is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history is all set to release in cinemas in 2023.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Vaseem Qureshi – The film is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Are you excited to see Akshay Kumar as Shree Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

