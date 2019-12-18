Akshay Kumar: “Despite Giving So Many Flops, I Always Had 3-4 Films”

Akshay Kumar has dabbled in every possible genre of films, right from drama to action to comedy and now films with a social message or a patriotic theme. While the actor has seen crazy stardom, fame, and love he has had his fair share of flops and a phase where not everything was very rosy for the Khiladi.

However, Akshay has said that he feels blessed that despite having many flops to his credit there has never been a phase where he has been without work in his 3-decade long career. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar has spilled the beans on his success mantra and people who have played a major role in his life.

The Baby actor was quoted saying, “It feels good to be recognized as an actor doing good work. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Pandey are some of the many people who helped me transform.”

Akshay further went on to say, “Despite giving so many flops, I always had three-four films. There hasn’t been a time in 30 years when I didn’t have a project. It just happens. One shouldn’t think too much, I don’t take success seriously. I don’t analyze a script too hard and just go with the flow. I do everything with my heart and not with the brain.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has his plate full with projects like Laxxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom in the pipeline. Apart from that Akshay will next be seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated for a release on the 27th of December. The film takes a humorous take on the process of IVF.

