Akshay Kumar DECLINES The Reports Of Heri Pheri 3: “It’s NOT Happening”

Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty is a classic cult comedy which will bust your guts by their constant punny jokes & humour. No matter what happens, Babu Bhaiya memes are a hit on the internet.

Akshay Kumar who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Good Newwz spoke about the third installment of Hera Pheri 3 and said, “It is still under process.” On prodding further about the third instalment of ‘Hera Pheri’, Akki denied, “Hera Pheri 3 is not happening. We are writing something else. It’s in the comedy zone.”

Isn’t this a ‘Good Newwz’!

Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019 and we can’t wait to watch them entertaining us!

Akshay has quite a handful of releases next year starting with Sooryavanshi is March which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif. He also has films like ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ lined up for release in 2020.

