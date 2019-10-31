Akshay Kumar & Daughter Nitara Get The Gift Of Kindness In ‘Gur-Roti’

Akshay Kumar who is basking in the glory of his latest film, Housefull 4 just shared a lovely post on Instagram. He, along with his daughter, Nitara went for a morning walk this weekend and shared a lovely story on kindness.

He shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!”

Khiladi Kumar went to an old couple’s house to have water and with that, they offered Akshay and Nitara gur & roti (jaggery and wheat bread). Out of gesture, Akshay took pictures with the couple and shared it on social media.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is enjoying all the praises he is receiving for Housefull 4. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde. Up next, he will be seen Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Akshay is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama titled Sooryavanshi. The actor will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif after almost a decade.

