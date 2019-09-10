Akshay Kumar Celebrates Birthday With Twinkle Khanna & Family In ‘Khiladi’ Style!

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. His wife Twinkle Khanna’s lastest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Akshay is currently in London, holidaying with family.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Twinkle took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which she and Akshay, along with daughter Nitara, are seen exploring nature. The pic captures the family walking across a ropeway among the trees.

“A birthday filled with many adventures. Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon,” Twinkle captioned the image.

On the work front, Akshay has a choc-o-bloc schedule with a lot of biggies in the line up. While he has Housefull 4 all set for a Diwali release alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhay Deol, Chunky Panday, Riteish Deshmukh amongs others, there’s Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the upcoming releases.

While that was not enough, there’s also Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey, Laxmii Bomb alongside Kiara Advani and the recently announced YRF’s Prithviraj.

