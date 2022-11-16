Almost everyone in India shares a common interest, which is talking about food, celebrities and automobiles. And if you are one of them then, Carkhana, a YouTube series by car&bike is a perfect show to watch for you. The episode features different celebrities in each episode where they talk about the special bond they share with food and cars.

The second episode of the series featured India’s one of the most loved ex-Indian cricketers, Mr. Ajay Jadeja. While talking, Mr. Jadeja and Rannvijay, who is the host of the series shared some interesting anecdotes that took place in Jadeja’s life related to food and car.

The episode took place in the streets of Indore, the city that is situated in the state known as India’s heart. While talking Jadeja shared that his first car was also a used car that he bought from his neighbor which he bought to go and play in Faridabad in his Ranji days. It was a used Ambassador which at that time had AC and music system. How cool is that!

For traveling in the charming streets of Indore, Jadeja chose Mustang, a car that has always been a class apart. While chit-chatting he shared his love for used cars by addressing them as “pre-loved cars”. He also shared some interesting facts connected to his professional life and how he became a cricketer which will make you walk down memory lane of your schooling days.

He even shared how he used to travel 350 miles two days a week while playing England just to see his wife. A true love… Indeed. Talking more about his love for his wife, he shared a lovely story about him picking up his wife from her college on valentine’s day in his gypsy. And the story of how he bought that gypsy will surely giggle you up a little bit.

Jadeja sure is an interesting person who for sure loves automobiles, and you know it when he refers to himself as a Stepney of the Indian cricket team, and his logic behind it definitely cracked us up.

The series came to a climax with Rannvijaya and Jadeja taking their stop from the journey to eat at Chappan, Indore’s “World Famous” Chaat place. As they ate Jadeja shared how chaat holds a special place in his heart by sharing a story of how he went to eat Rajapada’s famous kachori early in the morning with Narendra Hirwani in his younger days while playing in Indore. Their chit-chat over chaat ended with a delightful dessert called Shikanji which was definitely not made with lemons.

The second episode of CarKhana was really fun with the fun and jolly guest Mr. Ajay Jadeja. The first episode of the series featured Raveena Tondon and we are eagerly waiting to know who will be in the third one. The episodes are available on YouTube and you can watch them by visiting the official YouTube page of car&bike.

