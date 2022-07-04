After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn is all set to turn director for Bholaa. Yes, while he has many milestones as an actor, his directorial journey is also marked with sparks of brilliance. And, we somehow get the impression that Devgn will continue to direct films at regular intervals.

Runway 34 got him high praise from remarkable quarters (including the audience and media) and it went on to consolidate his position as a director of repute. In fact, the film has been invited by two reputed educational institutions with young minds wishing to study the film both for content and technique.

So, the news that Ajay Devgn is currently directing his fourth film- Bholaa starring Tabu and himself in the lead comes as no surprise. There’s definitely an excitement about what he’s going to bring on board after impressive Runway 34.

Now he wields the megaphone yet again and without much ado, he is set to finish principal photography on his fourth directorial Bholaa by August 20.

Asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post the release of his April release Runway 34, Devgn smiles mysteriously and says, “Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!’’

Bholaa is set for a theatrical release on 30th March 2023.

