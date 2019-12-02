Ajay Devgn Opens Up On Reuniting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali & It’s EXCITING!

Ajay Devgn has been on a roll since his last few releases. Rumours of Ajay teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi are out since days now. Nothing was heard from the horse’s mouth until now.

Ajay Devgn has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hum Dil Chuke Sanam & since then it’s been a dream of fans to see them together. Now, they both could reunite in a very special project which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Ajay was quoted by Filmfare saying, “It’s too early to talk about it. We’re in talks but let’s see what happens. It’s like asking someone are you married. No? Okay, how many children do you have? (Laughs) Bhai shaadi toh ho jaane do pehle. Let’s lock that first.”

If they both reunite, the team of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be a very interesting example of a casting coup. Meanwhile Ajay & Rohit have confirmed their return for the fifth part, which has been titled “Golmaal FIVE“.

“Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next instalment of ‘Golmaal’. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, but it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, but it’s also fun unlimited,” Ajay said.

