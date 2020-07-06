Bol Bachchan turned eight today, and actor-producer Ajay Devgn invoked Amitabh Bachchan’s incredible vocal power to do some promotion of the superhit comedy.

“When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan,” the Singham actor wrote on Instagram, along with on-set pictures he posted.

“Bol Bachchan” was directed by Rohit Shetty and was broadly inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy classic “Gol Maal”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bol Bachchan featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Asrani, Neeraj Vora, Jeetu Verma and many more in pivotal roles while Amitabh Bachchan essayed a special cameo in the title song.

Meanwhile, Prachi Desai hit headlines when the actress chose to point out the fact that Ajay Devgn had missed out on tagging the rest of the Bol Bachchan team in his post. Desai shared a post on her social media handle that read, “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film 🙂 #8YearsOfBolBachchan.”

Well, it certainly will be worth seeing how Ajay Devgn reacts to this tweet from Prachi Desai given all the hue and cry around the nepotism debate in the industry that has found a fresh vigour post Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Meanwhile, do let us know if you have seen the film and what are your thoughts on it, in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!