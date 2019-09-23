Bollywood’s star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned heartfelt posts for their teen daughter Nysa on social media on the occasion of National Daughters’ Day on Sunday.

Sharing a throwback picture with Nysa, Ajay said that daughters should be celebrated everyday.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol's Wishes For Daughter Nysa On Daughters' Day Will Bring A Smile On Your Face
Ajay Devgn & Kajol’s Wishes For Daughter Nysa On Daughters’ Day Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

“Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so today, #DaughtersDay,” Ajay captioned the image.

Kajol too posted a photograph with Nysa and wrote: “You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters’ Day.”

In the image, Kajol is seen hugging her daughter.

Besides Nysa, the couple also have a nine-year-old son, Yug.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here