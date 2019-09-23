Ajay Devgn & Kajol’s Wishes For Daughter Nysa On Daughters’ Day Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Bollywood’s star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned heartfelt posts for their teen daughter Nysa on social media on the occasion of National Daughters’ Day on Sunday.

Sharing a throwback picture with Nysa, Ajay said that daughters should be celebrated everyday.

“Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so today, #DaughtersDay,” Ajay captioned the image.

Kajol too posted a photograph with Nysa and wrote: “You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters’ Day.”

In the image, Kajol is seen hugging her daughter.

Besides Nysa, the couple also have a nine-year-old son, Yug.

