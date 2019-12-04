Ajay Devgn Gained 4 Kilos In 4 Days & The Reason Will Relate You With The Tanhaji Actor

Ajay Devgn is on a full-throttle promotional spree for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. Along with these strenuous promotions, Ajay is also shooting for Amit Sharma’s Maidan in Kolkata. The actor has seemed to gain 4 kgs of weight in just 4 days there and has a very hilarious reason behind it.

Ajay says that eating Kolkata’s delicious sweets has made him gain weight. He has been shooting in Kolkata for quite a few days and make this “very-relatable” revelation during an event where he came to promote Tanhaji.

Ajay, who essays the role of a football coach in Maidaan, said, “I am back in Kolkata after 13-odd years. I shot here for Rituparno Ghosh’s Raincoat and Mani Ratnam’s Yuva. It feels to be back in the City of Joy. I have gained four kilos in these four days and I blame it on Kolkata Sweets.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero will be Ajay Devgn’s 100th film. Speaking about the same, Ajay said, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is very close to my heart and I’m happy it marks my 100th film. But trust me, I was not aware of this until my director pointed it out on the film sets. We are trying to make the film a visual treat for the audience and I’m looking forward to everyone watching it. Even when I’m on my 100th film, I feel nervous and it seems like it is my first film.”

For the uninitiated, Ajay plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Udaybhan Rathod, who attacks the hill fortress Kondhana. The role of Shivaji Maharaj is characterised by Sharad Kelkar. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji’s wife in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘ will be released in 3D on January 10, 2020 and will also star Luke Kenny, Ajinkya Deo, Padmavati Rao, Jagapathi Babu among others.

