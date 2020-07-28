Ajay Devgn Celebrates 14 Years Of The ‘Special’ Omkara

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Omkara clocked 14 years on Tuesday, and its lead actor Ajay Devgn walked down the memory lane to recall the film for its bold characters, iconic dialogues and melodious music.

The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to post a special note for the film, along with a poster highlighting the milestone.

“From bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara,” he posted.

Ajay also shared images of the rest of the lead cast, along with their famous dialogues.

“Omkara” is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello”. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bipasha wrote on Instagram: “From sassy characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara.”

The story is about an ambitious powerful man (portrayed by Ajay), and how his misguided trust in his lieutenant (Saif) leads him to suspect his wife (Kareena) of infidelity, resulting in a tragic course of events.

