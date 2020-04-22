Ajay Devgn Career Review – Tracing Footsteps: Amidst The Khan Wave, Here’s How ‘Devgn Ka Ladka’ Carved His Own Way In Bollywood

Ajay Devgn is one of the top superstars of Bollywood who has contributed several big hits and huge grossers in 30 years approx career. The actor who made his debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante was criticised for his unconventional looks but still made it in the top names of the industry. The credit goes to his sheer hard work and talent.

Even though Ajay received criticism for his looks in the early days, his performance and screen presence in Phool Aur Kaante was good enough to get him Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The film was also among the top grossers of that year as it collected 6.5 crores at Box Office.

He continued to woo fans with his action and romance as he did Jigar next. The 1992 film also starring Karisma Kapoor was a typical entertainer of those times which still works. Upon release, the film brought a storm at the Box Office. It was Ajay’s 2nd back to back strong hit and also stood tall among the top grossers of that year.

After the great initial success, Ajay Devgn went on a movie signing spree. Interestingly he did 8 films that year and none of them could make a mark. Ajay had got his lesson and became a little mindful. In 1994, he had 5 films, and 3 of them Dilwale, Vijaypath, and Suhaag proved to be successful.

Dilwale is still remembered for his exciting storyline, dialogues, Ajay, and Raveena’s romance, super-hit music. Who can forget Suniel Shetty’s dialogue for Ajay in the film? – “Dilwale to bahot dekhe.. magar jo pyaar mein paagal ho jaaye aisa dilwala aaj pehli baar dekh raha hu”. It was rage among the audience for decades.

Vijaypath is also remembered for its songs, Raah mein unse, Ruk Ruk Ruk, Aayiye Aapka Intezaar Tha and in Suhaag, Ajay collaborate with Akshay for the first time.

1995 was bad one again for Ajay but he again made a strong comeback in 1996. His two films this year Jaan & Diljale were loved by the audience. Though Jaan wasn’t a big commercial success, it got good likability on satellite later. Who can forget Diljale? From Ajay’s chemistry with Sonali Bendre to his terrorist act, Ajay nailed everything in the film. The film was a strong Box Office hit at that time.

By this time, Ajay was a big name in the industry who continued to give big hits year by year. In 1997, he did comedy film Ishq which also had Aamir Khan, Kajol & Juhi Chawla. The Indra Kumar directed film had Ajay opposite Kajol and was among the most loved comedies of those times. I still remember how much I laughed on the epic “Ram Ram Ram Mara Mara Mara” scene. It still makes me LOL whenever I watch the film.

In 1998, he came with Major Saab, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha & Zakhm. While Major was a decent grosser, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha was among the Top 3 grossers of that year. His Zakhm was not a commercial success but got him a great appreciation and also National Award for Best Actor. The film was directed by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Ajay followed up his success with more hits like Kachche Dhaage, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

2000 film Deewane showed another level of his acting skills. The film wasn’t a Box Office success but proved the caliber of Ajay as an actor once again. Then after a series of forgettable films, Ajay made a comeback in 2002 with Company. The Ram Gopal Varma directed film made a huge noise and got him Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. The film has its own fanbase right now. In the same year, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh released. This was a landmark film in Ajay’s career as hardly anyone portrayed Bhagat Singh’s character as Ajay did. The film was a commercial failure but over the years has become one of the most loved films of his career. I still get goosebumps whenever I watch this Rajkumar Santoshi film and Ajay’s performance.

By this time, Ajay was more in the mood of doing experiments with unexplored genres then chasing Box Office success. He did horror film Bhoot with RGV which turned out to be a huge success as well. Qayamat in the same year i.e. 2003 couldn’t leave a mark but Gangaajal was highly appreciated. For his performance in the Prakash Jha film, Ajay was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Then in 2004, Ajay Devgn did a negative role in the cop film Khakee also starring Akshay Kumar. His performance got huge acclaim. In the same year, Ajay also had a small but interesting role in adult comedy Masti which was a big success. 2005 was a disappointing year for Ajay but soon in 2006, he got Golmaal.

His and Rohit Shetty’s film also starring Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and others turned out to be a major success which also became one of the biggest Bollywood franchises later. In the same year, Ajay got appreciated for his role in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara.

2007 & 08 were again low years for Ajay except of Golmaal Returns which turned out to be a Hit in 2008. The second part of the Golmaal franchise again took the audience on a laughter ride and strengthened the stage for the next installments.

By this time, Ajay & Rohit’s Jodi had become a huge thing at the Box Office and to make it stronger, All The Best: Fun Begins released in 2009. The film wasn’t a big opener because it clashed with the other two major 2009 Diwali releases. Eventually, it turned out to be the most liked film among three and emerged a success.

2010 was again a game-changer year for Ajay who enjoyed huge successes like Raajneet, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai & Golmaal 3. While Rajneeti was among the top grossers of that year, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai got him the acclaim of another level. Ajay’s character of Sultan Mirza became iconic and people starting copying his dialogue – “Dua mein yaad rakhna”. Golmaal 3 was also a film that took the stardom of Ajay to a new level. The film was his first 100 crores grosser.

Then in 2011, Ajay and Rohit came back again with an action entertainer Singham. The film got so much love from the audience that it became a cult over the years. Ajay’s character, his dialogues everything was a rage. The film later became a franchise and from there gave birth to Bollywood’s first cop universe. In 2012, Ajay again hit the bull’s eye with two comedy films and both crossed 100 crores mark. Yes, we are talking about Bol Bachchan & Son Of Sardaar. Oh, Bhaaji! Kade Hass Vi Lya Karo!! Remember?

2013 was a disappointment with films like Himmatwala & Satyagraha proved to be letdowns. Then in 2014, Ajay and Rohit came back with a sequel to Singham. The film took a roaring start and became Ajay’s highest grosser till that time. Then in 2015, Ajay gave the audience another film to cherish forever. Drishyam was a thriller which got so much love from the audience.

In 2016, Ajay Devgn came to the Box Office with his dream project Shivaay. The film clashed with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anushka Sharma but still, it managed to cross 100 crores mark.

Now it was time for Ajay Devgn to make an entry in the 200 crores club and Golmaal Again did it for him. Interestingly, Ajay debuted in 100 crores club with Golmaal 3 and Golmaal 4 only gave him the ticket to double century club as well. The film is still among the top-grossing Bollywood comedy films of All Time.

In 2018, Ajay Devgn came up with another critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Raid and in 2019 he made the audience laugh with successful comedy films like Total Dhamaal & De De Pyaar De which was a rom-com.

2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It was Ajay Devgn’s 100th film which also became his highest grosser of All Time. Upon release, the film which is a tribute to the bravery of Tanaji Malusare created history all over, especially in Maharashtra. The film is the only major hit this year so far.

All this and Ajay is still going strong. The superstar is ready to give his fans more big films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Golmaal 5, Singham 3 and more as soon as the lockdown ends.

Well, we can’t wait but to get entertained, Ajay!

