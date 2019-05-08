Aithey Aa From Bharat: Salman Khan Fans, Are You Ready To See Him Marry Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to give us the wedding on-loop with ‘Aithey Aa’, tomorrow. The makers will release Bharat‘s third song tomorrow embedded in the wedding backdrop. The song will have the actor tie the knot in reel life.

The actor shared on his social media handle, “Shaadi waala gaana #AitheyAaSongOutTomorrow

Earlier, the makers of the film released two songs ‘Slow Motion’, full-on dance number featuring Salman Khan with Disha Patani and ‘Chashni’, which is a romantic track, featuring Salman with Katrina Kaif.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time on 24th April 2019. The fans are now counting days before the much anticipation and grand movie release, set for next month.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat‘ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!