Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Aims To Make A New World In Which Girls Can Be Safe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been trolled for being too possessive about her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and not letting the young girl live freely.

Trolls also often also targeted Aaradhya for her looks are seemingly low confident demeanor. However, in a recent viral post, all naysayers have been shut with the confidence that Aaradhya has shown!

The clip is of a performance by Aaradhya in her shool annual day, where the little girl is seen clad in a saree and looks a beauty to behold. Speaking in her act on women empowerment, Aaradhya is heard saying, “I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

Aaradhya was dressed in yellow, red and green sari with a belt around her waist to keep her sari in place and was standing in front of a woman.

Meanwhile, the function saw several other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, mother Brinda Rai, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the function.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!