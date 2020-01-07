After Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra’s Next To Be Hindi Remake Of A Telugu Hit?

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen on the big screen in Milap Zaveri’s action venture Marjaavan, has a big film for release this year in the form of Shershaah. The latest news related to the actor is that Sidharth has been signed in for a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit.

As per a report from tollywood.net, the Student Of The Year actor’s next will be bankrolled by leading Tollywood producer Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The project in the talks is said to be a remake of a Telugu hit.

The scripting process of the film is in its initial stages and it is being written by Milap Zaveri. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the actor and the makers.

Talking about Sidharth, his upcoming release Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army.

The film has Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani in lead opposite Sidharth.

Shershaah is been directed by Vishnuvardhan and it is been produced by Karan Johar and it will hit the big screen later this year.

Talking about Dil Raju, the producer has bankrolled some big projects under his production house in the form of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Samantha Akkineni’s Jaanu, and also his debut Hindi productional venture starring Shahid Kapoor which is a remake of 2019 released Telugu super-hit, Jersey. The original had Tollywood star Nani in lead.

