Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota, who recently acted in the biopic of Satya Sai Baba, will now direct and compose music for the film’s sequel.

The second instalment is scheduled to go on floor soon. Jalota, Sadhika Randhawa, Ekta Jain, Pankaj Berry, Somakshi, Anil Nagrath feature in the cast of Satya Sai Baba 2.

“The sequel will have lots of actors, as I will be showing different incidents of Satya Sai Baba,” said Jalota.

The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Sachindra Sharma, and the film is co-produced by Subhash Sehgal, Ankita and Nikita Shrivastav.

Earlier in January before the release of the first part, Anup Jalota said he was able to pull off the title role of the upcoming film Satya Sai Baba because he knew the late godman well.

“I met Satya Sai Baba for the first time 55 years ago. I was only 12 when I met him in Lucknow, and at that time he heard me and my father’s bhajans and blessed us. Since then, I was in touch with Baba. I visited his ashram in Puttaparthi several times to meet him. I had also met him in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ooty. I think I have been able to do justice to this role because I knew him well. I am one of his followers, so I knew how he used to sit, walk, talk and interact with his followers, because I have seen him doing that all these years,” Jalota told IANS.

