After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar Along With Kiara Advani Resumes Laxmmi Bomb’s Shooting

‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is one busy man in Bollywood. After being busy with promotions of his last release, ‘Mission Mangal‘, which released on occasion of Independence Day, the superstar recently resumed the shoot of his next titled, ‘Laxmmi Bomb‘.

The film has gorgeous ‘Kabir Singh‘ actress Kiara Advani in lead opposite Akshay. This evening Kiara took on Instagram to share a picture along with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘ actor.

As one gets to see in the picture, the duo can be seen all donned up in black with glasses.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is a Hindi remake of Tamil comedy-horror hit Muni 2: Kanchana.

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the film also reportedly stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in lead along with Tusshar Kapoor in a major role.

Laxmmi Bomb is being directed by filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and produced by Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor.

The Akshay starrer is slated for release in mid-2020.

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay also has Housefull 4, Good News and Sooryavanshi in his hands.

Whereas for Kiara, the young actress has three big projects in the form of Good News, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitty.

