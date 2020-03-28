After Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Raps To Spread Awareness Regarding COVID-19

Bollywood celebs who are themselves following the lockdown strictly have been using unique ways to spread awareness. After Kartik Aaryan #CoronaStopKaroNa rap, it is Varun Dhawan who has taken the rap route to educate and make people aware about the COVID-19 pandemic that has put the globe in danger.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a nicely made rap video. Going a step ahead than Kartik, Varun included a portion from PM Modi’s speech, a montage of the empty city and a few scenes from his movies. The actor’s honest approach in spreading awareness is cool quirky and commendable.

He captioned it and wrote,”#LOCKDOWN#vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you @tanishk_bagchi@ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy.”

His rap roughly was,”You can’t go to the parlour, you can’t go to the street, you can’t go to sabzi mandi, Ghar se bahar nikala to corona hoga, gedi kiya to corona hoga, pyaar kia to dil tutega, dil tutega to dard hoga… kyu… its ****** lockdown.” Ending the rap with a shoutout PM Modi he says, “Janata Curfew rocks!”

Varun Dhawan’s rap video is going viral over the internet and it right now stands on a increasing number of likes and flooding comments. His friends from the industry including Arjun Kapoor and Badshah have already applauded him.

Meanwhile, on the film front Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 which was due for a May 1 release but everything now depends on the pandemic and its effects.

