After Barack Obama, Current US President Donald Trump Talks About Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ; Netizens Celebrate

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India has definitely been the highlight of the past week. The president landed in India today and has been taking a tour of Ahmedabad during the first leg of his maiden India trip. During his brief visit to Ahmedabad, Trump addressed the citizens at Motera stadium and surprised everyone when he mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in his speech.

Trump was talking about the rich culture and traditions that India has. He talked about how Indian music is well received by the people outside India and Bollywood movies are much loved by the people. He praised the film industry for its diverse genres of films as well.

Donald Trump said, “This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay.”

The audience at the Motera stadium started cheering and the video of Trump’s went viral in no time. Twitter was flooded with celebratory posts about the big mention by Trump. People applauded Shah Rukh Khan and even trended hashtags like #DDLJTrump on social media.

One user went on to say, “US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech. BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk #TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJ,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “#NamasteyTrump @realDonaldTrump just mentioned #DDLJ the iconic romantic movie @iamsrk , Presidents change bt @iamsrk remains.”

Producers of the iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol also reacted on Twitter saying, “DDLJ trumps!”

Check out all the tweets here:

US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech. 😍😍😍 BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk #TrumpIndiaVisit #DDLJ — SRK Hunter Universe (@HunterUniverse_) February 24, 2020

After Barack Obama, Another US President @realDonaldTrump legend by legend mentioning SRK's Movie Name #DDLJ There is and will be no bigger Star than @iamsrk ever Globally.#TrumpVisitIndia

pic.twitter.com/mG0x69WvSf — Gaurang Saraiya (@iSRKianMohabbat) February 24, 2020

Craze of #Ddlj is such that even #DonaldTrump is swayed by it 🔥 Thank you @iamsrk for making India proud worldwide!!!! https://t.co/jUHuzuyinp — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 24, 2020

I may not like it as much as I like Veer Zaara or Kal ho naa ho but #DDLJ is truly an iconic movie , First #Obama & now #Trump talked about it in his speech #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/rQRwjquFaW — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) February 24, 2020

Well, interestingly, Trump is not the first president to mention Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Earlier, Former US President Barack Obama had also referred to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during his India visit in 2015. In broken Hindi, he quoted the iconic dialogue from the film and said, “Senorita, bade bade desho mein… you know what I mean.”

Trump is in India for the Namaste Trump event, which is on the lines of the PM Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi programme. Trump will now visit Agra to witness the beauty of Taj Mahal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!