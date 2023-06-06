Actor Prabhas was seen seeking blessings of God Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Videos and pictures from Prabhas’ visit to the temple are doing rounds on social media.

One of the photographs show Prabhas dressed in an all white Indian wear and was given a red shawl in the temple which he wrapped around him. He greeted the fans while leaving the venue by waving at them.

According to reports, the actor made a trip to the temple ahead of the event for his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’.

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming 2023 Indian mythological film based on the Sanskrit epic ‘Ramayana’. The film is directed by Om Raut.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in his Telugu debut and Sunny Singh. ‘Adipurush’, is set to be released theatrically on June 16.

