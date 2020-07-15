Actor Adil Hussain is thrilled about his film “Nirvana Inn” being screened at International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto.

“Happy to announce that our@NirvanaInnFilm will be screened @iiffsa Toronto.. So happy that it is quite bit shot in Majuli Assam. I play an Assamese Character called Jogiraj. Along with @sandymridul and @rajshriartist,” Adil Hussain who himself hails from Assam, tweeted on Wednesday.

Nirvana Inn is about a boatman, Jogiraj Chakraborthy (Adil Hussain), who acts on his suicidal thoughts and capsizes his vessel mid-journey, killing every passenger on board. Months later, he signs up to be the caretaker of Himalayan resort Nirvana Inn, only to find that the guests who check-in are the very people he presumed dead.

Directed by Vijay Jayapal, Nirvana Inn also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul alongside Adil Hussain. IFFSA Toronto showcases a diverse, language independent films from around the world, on themes of South Asian cultures and identities. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, the festival is being held online this year. IFFSA Virtual 2020 will take place in August.

