Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan Slammed By Netizens For Introducing The Population Bill When He Has 4 Kids
Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan Slammed By Netizens For Introducing Population Control Bill In Parliament(Pic Credit : Facebook/Ravi Kishan, Gautam Benegal)

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, is all set to introduce Population Control Bill in the monsoon session of the parliament. This has sparked off a debate on the internet because interestingly, the man himself is a father to four children. Filmmaker Gautam Benegal has also tweeted against the actor-politician.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the bill claims that those who have more than two children should not be granted any special concessions or benefits. It also seeks to ban people with more than two children from contesting local body elections, applying for government jobs and receiving any kind of government subsidy. The debate sparked off after Yogi Adityanath led government announced the draft bill on Saturday.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Gautam Benegal took to Twitter, sharing a picture of Ravi, pointing out that the actor has 4 children and is set to introduce the population controll bill in the parliament. He wrote, “This is Ravi Kishan. 49 years old. He has 4 kids, 3 girls and the youngest a boy. He got 4 kids in the 21st century, not in 1980s or 1970s. This guy will pilot the Population Control Bill in Loksabha!” Take a look at the tweet below:

Several others have also trolled Ravi Kishan by tweeting Ravi Kishan for introducing the bill in the parliament.

Check out some of the tweets below:

A couple of others also trolled Ravi Kishan by tweeting:

While a lot of people have criticised Ravi Kishan’s hypocritical standpoint, some urged others to look at the other side and supported this stance completely.

So what do you think about Ravi Kishan’s population control bill? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Is A Big Mistake Of Hrithik Roshan,” Recalls The Actor How His Father’s Friends Thought Back Then

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out