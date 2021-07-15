Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, is all set to introduce Population Control Bill in the monsoon session of the parliament. This has sparked off a debate on the internet because interestingly, the man himself is a father to four children. Filmmaker Gautam Benegal has also tweeted against the actor-politician.

For the unversed, the bill claims that those who have more than two children should not be granted any special concessions or benefits. It also seeks to ban people with more than two children from contesting local body elections, applying for government jobs and receiving any kind of government subsidy. The debate sparked off after Yogi Adityanath led government announced the draft bill on Saturday.

Filmmaker Gautam Benegal took to Twitter, sharing a picture of Ravi, pointing out that the actor has 4 children and is set to introduce the population controll bill in the parliament. He wrote, “This is Ravi Kishan. 49 years old. He has 4 kids, 3 girls and the youngest a boy. He got 4 kids in the 21st century, not in 1980s or 1970s. This guy will pilot the Population Control Bill in Loksabha!” Take a look at the tweet below:

Several others have also trolled Ravi Kishan by tweeting Ravi Kishan for introducing the bill in the parliament.

Check out some of the tweets below:

So Gorakhpur MP & BJP leader Sh. Ravi Kishan, proud father of 4 children 🧒👧👩👩‍⚕️ will introduce private members bill on 23 July on population control in parliament.#ModiLies #BharatJalaoParty pic.twitter.com/2fk8xwC8fw — Geet V (@geetv79) July 13, 2021

A couple of others also trolled Ravi Kishan by tweeting:

It just shows the mindset. They don't really care about population. Their ONLY aim is to create Hindu-muslim debate on this too.. Apart from law, need to educate women. Also, inflation and over competition will anyways decrease birth rate in coming years. — #HateGodiMedia💙🇮🇳 (@common_man_01) July 12, 2021

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will introduce a Private members bill on 23rd July in parliament on Population Control. What's interesting is he himself has 4 children. pic.twitter.com/8Z93GMgPVT — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) July 12, 2021

ये तो इनका काम ही है,,,खुद भोजपुरी फिल्म में गंदगी फैलाए है और अब भोजपुरी को स्वच्छ करने की बात करते है और अब जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर बिल लाएंगे,खुद के 4 बच्चे। hypocrisy का next level hai. @ravikishann — शुभम सिंह (@bvki97) July 12, 2021

While a lot of people have criticised Ravi Kishan’s hypocritical standpoint, some urged others to look at the other side and supported this stance completely.

My parents have three children then they have no right to support this bill or urge the Govt to introduce the bill,are you saying that Sir? — Ritam Kr Dutta (@ImHRitaM007) July 12, 2021

Sir I understand it’s funny & ironic that people with more than 2 kids are now propounding these ideas but at the same time, population control is needed more than ever in our nation. One can easily compare India’s size & population to other big countries & find huge differences. — the reservation chacha (@GyaanduLadka) July 12, 2021

So what do you think about Ravi Kishan’s population control bill? Let us know in the comments.

