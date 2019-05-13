About Time When Salman Khan Learnt How To Do A Backflip For 2 Long Hours!

Bollywood dance choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan was the recent guest at The Kapil Sharma Show. Farah who happens to be the best friend of superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spilled beans and shared some unknown details about them.

During a fun interaction at the TKSS, Farah Khan revealed a secret about Salman Khan. She told that before the muhurat of his film Biwi Ho To Aisi, he reached her home to learn how to do a backflip. It was only when he learnt the backflip completely after the practice of 2 hours, he went for the muhurat.

Sharing an interesting anecdote from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sets, Farah told that the director didn’t allow him to drink cold drinks. He used to tell SRK that if you will drink it, we’ll have to serve others as well. She laughingly pointed out that the production of that film was so shabby.

Farah even shared that Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is her favourite film and it was on the sets of this film, she met SRK for the first time.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan is recently in news for her upcoming film with Rohit Shetty. The upcoming masala entertainer is said to be the remake of classic Satte Pe Satta and will reportedly star Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Interestingly, her previous films Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na also had Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

