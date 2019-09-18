Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan To Join Sister Ira Khan For Her Directorial Debut Medea

Superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan is all set to join the cast of his sister Ira Khan’s debut directorial play Euripides’ Greek tragedy, Medea.

After announcing that actress Hazel Keech will be featuring in Ira’s directorial debut, the official Instagram page of the play shared a video introducing the rest of the cast to the world.

The caption of the post reads: “You met Medea, now meet the rest of our cast!” The video though, doesn’t reveal the character that Junaid is going to play.

The rest of the cast for the play includes actors such as Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Nolan Lewis and Divyesh Vijayakar in pivotal roles among others.

Ira on Wednesday also shared a photograph of herself spending some “father-daughter” time with Aamir, whom she lovingly called her “couch-buddy”.

