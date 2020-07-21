Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is on a fitness spree!

In her latest video shared on Instagram story, she can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand.



“And then everything got very confusing. We’ll try again tomorrow,” Ira captioned the video sounding unsure about her attempt at the asana.

Earlier this month, Ira Khan moved to a new house and shared the news on Instagram along with photographs.

“Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse,” the star kid had captioned on Instagram.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

