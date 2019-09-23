Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Her Saturday Night Expectations VS Reality Post & We Can Totally Relate!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has become internet’s favourite starkid. Every now and then, we get to see her pictures with her boyfriend or she is often spotted by the paparazzi.

Recently, she made it to the headlines for her decision to enter into direction. She chose to make her debut as a play director for an adaptation of Euripides‘ Greek tragedy, Medea. It will feature Hazel Keech and it is also being said that even her brother Junaid too will feature in it.

Just like other star kids, even Ira’s Instagram is under scanner 24-7 and a post of hers caught our attention. She shared an expectation vs reality post on her Instagram which differentiated how she expects her Saturday night to be and how it actually is. In the first picture, Ira is dressed in red and she is looking sultry and sexy. Whereas in the second picture, she can be seen working on a script in her pyjamas. Check it out here:

Well, this post of hers is relatable AF!

Euripides’ Medea is a play with a greek tragedy storyline- a classic Euripides’ Medea which will be showcased in selected Indian cities, this year-end.

Euripides’ Medea is being directed by Ira Khan. Presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika’s production house NautankiSa Productions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!