Aamir Khan Reunites With Director Nitesh Tiwari After Dangal!

Aamir Khan who will be seen in upcoming Lal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump, is all set to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Aamir Khan to play a cameo in Nitesh Tiwari directorial. “Aamir and Nitesh share a great bond and wanted to collaborate on something special after Dangal. So, when Nitesh shared the idea of the cameo, Aamir really liked it and was keen to be a part of the project. Once the formalities are locked, they will zero in on the dates of the shoot for this really special role”, the source added.

Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, will release on August 30 next year.

Tiwari posted a tweet revealing film’s first look and released date.

“‘A timeless tale Of timepass’ ‘Chhichhore’! Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and an insanely talented cast. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, an NGE Movies production. Releasing on August 30, 2019,” he captioned the image.

Shraddha tweeted that she is proud to be in Tiwari’s directorial.

“A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of… Timepass. Proud to be in Nitesh Tiwari’s next after ‘Dangal’ — ‘Chhichhore’, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, an NGE Movies production… Releasing on August 30, 2019.”

