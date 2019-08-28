Aamir Khan Praises Narendra Modi For His Initiative To Stop ‘Single Use Plastic’, Prime Minister Responds

Superstar Aamir Khan recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to stop ‘Single use plastic’. The Thugs Of Hindostan actor took to Twitter and requested everyone to support the cause.

He wrote, “The initiative by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodito curb ‘single use plastic’ is an effort all of us should strongly support. It’s up to each of us to make sure we stop using ‘single use plastic’.”

The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single use plastic'. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 26, 2019

Narendra Modi himself replied Aamir and thanked him by calling his support “valuable”. He wrote, “Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate usage of single use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well.”

Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate usage of single use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well. https://t.co/AwKi1SzXde — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

For those who don’t know, Narendra Modi in his latest Mann Ki Baat episode urged Indians to observe Oct 2 as a day to eliminate single-use plastic from India and also asked municipalities, NGOs and the corporates to plan and execute safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently working for his upcoming biggie Lal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on Diwali 2020. The film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan & Vijay Sethupathu is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Recently Pritam came on board as a music composer for the film. While sharing a picture with Aamir, director Advait Chandan & lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, he wrote, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring.”

