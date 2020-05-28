Aamir Khan Is All Praises For Team Jamtara & Its Cast’s Marvellous Performances

Recently, superstar Aamir Khan watched the Netflix series Jamtara which is based on a true crime that happened in the small district of Jamtara in Jharkhand. The story revolves around the phishing operations that rocked the nation a few years back.

Aamir Khan was visibly bowled over by the performances of Jamtara’s young cast and he went ahead and heaped praise on them by video calling them. Sparsh Shrivastava who plays the role of Sunny in the show shared a glimpse of the video call with the superstar on his Instagram.

Aamir Khan also reached out to the director of the series – Soumendra Padhi and actor Monika Panwar who plays the role of Gudiya.

