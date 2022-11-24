Aamir Khan is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’ but failed to perform at the box office. Earlier today, Aamir was spotted at the Mumbai airport carrying a pillow in his hand along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and his youngest son Azad Rao Khan and now netizens are reacting to their video on social media and trolling him for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce back in July 2021 and this came as a shock to their fans across the globe. The ex-couple shares a 10-year-old son Azad who also accompanied him on the family vacation in the recent video.

Aamir Khan was dressed in casuals where he was seen wearing track pants that he styled with a plain solid coloured t-shirt and shoes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was also carrying his own pillow for the flight and this is the most desi one could get, hehe!

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to Aamir Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye kya nautanki hai divorce leke bhi sath hi ghumna hai to divorce kyu liya bhai.”

Another user commented, “Ye kaisa divorce hai…”

A third user commented, “Ye kesa talaq he bhai , or konsi family😂😂😂 ye rishta kya kehlata he….”

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan getting trolled for taking a family vacation with ex-wife Kiran Rao in his latest video on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

