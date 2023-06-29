Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, took potshots at Kangana Ranaut in a new interview for the latter’s statements concerning her. The actress – who was recently evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2, called the ‘Queen’ actress someone who ‘pokes her nose in everything’ as she slammed her supporting Nawaz when she accused him of ill-treating her and their kids.

For those who don’t know, amidst Aaliya and Nawazuddin’s bitter and much-publicised feud, the latter made a statement saying that he was being termed the ‘bad guy.’ Soon after (in March), Kangana shared an Instagram story in his support and wrote, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab… silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement.”

Now, while interacting with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya Siddiqui got candid about Kangana Ranaut’s comments on her and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s relationship. The now-evicted Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant said, “I don’t pay attention to Kangana because her words hold no value. She pokes her nose in everything, she keeps speaking about everyone. In my opinion, her words have no meaning.”

Aaliya Siddiqui further stated that Kangana Ranaut only commented on the topic because Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in her production Tiku Weds Sheru. The estranged wife of the ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ actor said, “I will not give any importance to Kangana in my life. Nobody apart from Kangana said anything because Kangana had to support Tiku weds Sheru. She is the producer, and she has to save her film. She is known for raising her voice in the wrong thing. If someone has to poke anyone, it will be Kangana.”

Before her March statement supporting Nawazuddin, Kangana shared a lengthy Instagram story slamming Aaliya for insulting Nawaz in February. She had written, “Itna dukh ho raha hai ye sab dekh ke…nawab saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai unhone apna sab Kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe, rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Banglow liya tha our aab ex wife as gayi isko lene .. so sad.”

What do you think of Aaliya Siddiqui’s comments on Kangana Ranaut? Did you like her performance in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

