A Movie Having Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Together NOT Possible? Blockbuster Khan Answers The BIG Question

The three Khans – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan – ruled the last decade with some really massive hits. While Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3, Aamir and Shah Rukh chose to stay away from the set life after the failure of their projects Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero respectively. This only added to the eagerness of the fans for their comeback to extreme extents.

Aamir announced his next Laal Singh Chadha after a few months of his break while SRK seems to still enjoy his debacle. And as for Salman, there is no stopping for him. After Dabangg 3, the actor is now gearing up for Radhe; Your Most Wanted Bhai. While these projects look exciting, fans still root for the three Khans to reunite together but guess what it might never happen!

Yes, this breaks our hearts too but Salman himself revealed that a movie with the three of them isn’t possible. Salman has done films with both Shah Rukh (Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam) and Aamir Khan (Andaz Apna Apna), But SRK and Aamir have never even done a full-fledged film together. The three cannot be seen in a sam film because, “The budget will have to be really really huge and for that,” Said Salman.

He further added, “We will need at least 20000 plus theatres to do coverage on that. We hardly have 5000-6000 screens at this point in time. We need to come up with more screens to accommodate such a big film. Then, we can do it.”

He also opened up about social media is affecting a celebrities life and said, “What our seniors have done, we can’t do. It’s like we are in jail, always being captured. Jidhar bhi jao, sab aa jate hai. Our seniors could go anywhere at any time. It becomes very difficult. Social media should be there in limit. It takes over the mystery from the star, the celebrity.”

“We didn’t know what Dilip saab or Pran saab did or how they lived. As soon as social media has come in, we know everything about that. Sometimes, it turns out to be frivolous. The exclusivity, the mystery, and intrigue aren’t there,” he explains.

Talking about Salman’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film also stars Salman’s Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020.

