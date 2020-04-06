9Baje9Minute: Ram Gopal Varma Lights A Cigarette Rather Than A Candle, Gets Trolled For Mocking A Good Initiative

#9Baje9Minute: Known for sparking controversies, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is back in the headlines. After his April’s fool stunt, the filmmaker yesterday shared a post where he can be seen lighting a cigarette rather than a candle following the #9baje9minute initiative. The video has created a stir on twitter and he is receiving a massive backlash for the same.

Ram Gopal Varma first shared a video of him lighting a cigarette and captioned it as, “9PM”. Few moments later he shared a still from the same video and the caption read, “9 PM

Disclaimer : Not following Corona warnings is far more dangerous than not following government warnings on cigarette smoking.”

Both his tweets attracted a brutal backlash from the twitterati who trolled him for making fun of an initiative that was to offer gratitude to the Corona warriors. Few of the reactions are compiled below:

SURE it seems Like A ADDICTION of A addict on the loose. — ASHOK KHURANA (@ASHOKKH22250980) April 6, 2020

సిగ్గు లేదు లే నీకు … What else can we expect from a fool like u 🤷‍♀️ — Deepika Kadari #StayHomeStaySafe (@deepikakadari) April 5, 2020

Insulting …!

Would have used minimum commonsense 😈 being as a so called great director @RGVzoomin — HUSENIIDAVOOD (@HuseniiD) April 5, 2020

😂😲 .. Good u didn't light up urself out of patriotism — sravanthi (@sravanthiudayku) April 5, 2020

Really 😂🤣 while burning himself he will tweet that to..🤭 — Goginenikrishnavamsi (@Goginenikrishnv) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile for the unversed, on April 1 RGV had tweeted that he tested positive for Coronavirus and many were left concerned. Later the filmmaker revealed that he was playing an April’s fool prank and was at the receiving end of a massive trolling and backlash. He further even apologised for he same.

