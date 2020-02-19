’83: Deepika Padukone Gets Under The Feminists’ Radar For The Caption Used Under Her First Look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s onscreen presence is a different kind of magic and the fans cannot wait to see them together in ’83. The actress who will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in Kabir Khan’s directorial treated her fans with a new still from the film today. Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev while DP will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev in ’83.

Sharing the post on her social media, Deepika wrote a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude to essay the role of Ranveer’s wife in the film. She wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.”

She went on to say, ” I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…”

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

Deepika’s fans were delighted to see the new still but many of the Twitter users were upset with what Deepika wrote. Many bashed the actress for not putting forward feminist message with her ‘ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own’ comment.

One of the users wrote, “A woman’s dreams are not any less than her husbands, ugh…I hate how women are supposed to like be worshipped somehow for squashing their ambition as if that’s the best way to be a wife. Why couldn’t u just say a woman who supports her husbands dream like she would her own…?”

A woman's dreams are not any less than her husbands, ugh…I hate how women are supposed to like be worshipped somehow for squashing their ambition, as if that's the best way to be a wife. Why couldn't u just say a woman who supports her husbands dream like she would her own…? https://t.co/U8E12upuSD — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) February 19, 2020

“Husband’s dream before her own” Feminists incominggg https://t.co/CL3nsdfwvA — Mahir (@sultani_tiger) February 19, 2020

Romi Dev didn’t put her husband’s dream before her own (wasn’t a world class tennis player or a mother of kids who needed looking after) . Pls don’t make everything abt feminism https://t.co/YYEAXCG9mO — Qrious (@pras4net) February 19, 2020

Sorry. But this is so not me. When statements like these comes from public figures just for the sake of promoting a film, they do not understhow strongly it strengthenes the line of patriachy when it is already deep rooted in India. https://t.co/GLtW0cLQWW — Komal Pahuja (@k_pahuja) February 19, 2020

Now is the time when both men and women should be empowering each other and support them. Why does anyone of them step back. — Komal Pahuja (@k_pahuja) February 19, 2020

Why ain't ppl yet saying this is absolutely against feminism ?? Or does this fall in the syllabus of my life my rules.. https://t.co/jt5rlszrGz — Sidharth Bhutra (@sidharthbhutra) February 19, 2020

Which sane feminist speaks like this? Regressive foolish statement. https://t.co/2vTDRbpjQ3 — Lazy Cat Minion (@uPoliticat) February 19, 2020

Ranveer also shared the still and captioned his post as, “The Wind beneath my Wings ❤ The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone”

Talking about the film, directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, and Adinath Kothare in key roles. The film will showcase India’s World Cup win for the first time in 1983.

The film is slated to release on April 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!